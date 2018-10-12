OMG: Amy Winehouse hologram to go on world tour next year

There’s no doubt that Amy Winehouse was a legendary singer.

She left her mark on music, paving the way for many singers to follow in her footsteps.

And now, due to modern technology, it appears she will be touring once again – as a hologram of course.

We’re excited to announce that we’re partnering with the family of GRAMMY Award-winning artist @amywinehouse to celebrate her legacy. This worldwide hologram tour, set to start in late 2019, will raise funds and awareness for @AmysFoundation! https://t.co/K0CIPH6Tty pic.twitter.com/GyR0ygyPEc — BASE Hologram (@BASEHologram) October 11, 2018

It has been seven years since her passing and to commemorate her talent, her hologram is set to continue her legacy.

She will be backed by a live band, backup singers, and stage effects as well – everything is as her previous performances were.

The tour was announced by Amy’s father Mitch and Base Hologram CEO of productions Marty Tudor at the Amy Winehouse Foundation’s annual gala in London.

Her father reminisced on his daughter’s musical talents and achievements, stating that he believes the tour to be a fantastic idea.

“This is a dream for us,” he said. “To see her perform again is something special that really can’t be put into words.

Our family is delighted to be teaming up with @BASEhologram to continue celebrating the life and work of Amy, with all proceeds of the tour, starting in late 2019, going to Amy’s Foundation to help even more young people in her name. https://t.co/F9M5V9Z8Qn — mitch winehouse (@mitchwinehouse) October 11, 2018

“Our daughter’s music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way.”

He said that proceeds from the tour will go towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

The foundation is dedicated to helping prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people and to support, inform and inspire vulnerable and disadvantaged young people to help them reach their full potential.

The world tour will take place next year and has already excited Amy’s dedicated fans all over the globe.