Amy Hart opens up about her hopes to conceive her second child

Amy Hart has been opening up about her hopes to expand her family!

The former Love Island star is already a mum to her one-year-old son Stanley, whom she welcomed last March with her husband Sam Rason.

Amy had previously admitted to her online followers that the couple would be waiting until after their wedding before deciding to start trying for their second child.

Now, after the pair tied the knot in September of this year, Amy has now shared an update on their journey.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to conduct a Q&A with her 1M followers. At one point, one of Amy’s fans quizzed: “What's the 'plan' with [trying to conceive]? Go with the flow? Or all systems go?”

Amy then went on to reveal that she has already started trying for her second child with Sam.

“I’m not hugely stressed but also my AMH levels are obviously in the little corner of my mind so I do wear a monitor at night to track my temp (more accurate than taking temp in morning),” she explained, referring to the number of eggs that she has available.

“When I froze my eggs my amazing professor said (knowing my medical history and my desire for a big family) when I started trying that if I hadn't fallen pregnant in 6 months to go and see him,” Amy went on to detail.

“My next test will be just before we go on our cruise so I rationalise as pregnant-win, wine flights and stinky cheese in the glasshouse-also win. Obvs pregnant is preferred but you have to look at the positives!” she added further.

Elsewhere in her Q&A, one bride-to-be asked Amy if she has “any big advice” for weddings, after she tied the knot with Sam in September in Spain.

“Just enjoy it! My only regret is that I didn't stick to my guns and have a first look with Sam before the ceremony and have all our pics taken before so we could enjoy the drinks reception!!” she noted.