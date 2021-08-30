Amy Hart has a new boyfriend and they’re adorable!

Unlucky in love no more! Love Island 2019’s Amy Hart has just gone public with her new boyfriend and it looks like love is in the air for the loved up pair!

The 28-year-old ex-Love-Island-contestant shared a picture to Instagram last night confirming the romance with an adorable snap of the two gazing at one another with a Ferris wheel in the background.

‘Good things come to those who wait’, she captioned the picture, possibly in reference to her rocky time on the Love Island reality show that saw her leave the villa alone.

Her new boyfriend is a model, Sam Rason, who famously appeared in an ALDI ad in 2016. ‘Sexy Hot Cross Bun Guy’, as he’s known, was seen in the ad shirtless and scattering hot cross buns over himself in homage to the 1990s coca cola adverts of the shirtless man scattering coca cola over himself.

It’s unclear how long the pair have been official, but Hart shared a picture to her story last night thanking fans for their support, saying ‘We are very happy! And to everyone saying this has given them hope, DON'T SETTLE!’

The ex-reality star famously had her heart very publicly broken in 2019’s Love Island season when the man she was coupled up with, Curtis Pritchard, came back from Casa Amour coupled up with someone else. This resulted in Amy voluntarily leaving the villa is a heartbreakingly emotional exit, but with her head held high.

The former flight attendant’s post garnered lots of attention with fans and celebs alike rushing to congratulate the pair. Yewande Biala, a fellow Love Island contestant commented ‘Been waiting for this announcement! So happy for you both’ as well as Rosie Williams, who appeared in the 2018 Love Island shared ‘Awe this makes me so happy’.