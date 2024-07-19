Amy Dowden shares exciting update on first tour after cancer

Amy Dowden has shared an update on the first tour she’ll be taking part in after having cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is set to make her official return to the dance floor on stage during a UK tour with her Strictly co-star Carlos Gu.

This will be Dowden’s first time on tour after having been diagnosed with breast cancer last April. In February of this year, Amy was told she has ‘no evidence of disease’ anymore after undergoing chemotherapy.

Now, while sharing an insight into her preparations for the tour, Amy has revealed how excited she is to perform again.

The 33-year-old shared a snap of her and Carlos together to her 662K Instagram followers to open up about getting ready to put her dancing shoes on again.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “The excitement I have for being back on the tour I can’t quite put into words. The past few weeks has been all about building my fitness, strength, nutrition and health to be not back to where I used to be, but also pushing to be better and stronger”.

“It’s been tough but I know the rewards of performing makes it all so worth while! Remember don’t get bitter get better”.

Amy sweetly added, “( also helps to have an amazing husband, family and friends like this one @gkx_carlos, always believing in me) #reborn #thisgirlisback #lifeaftercancer #forevergrateful”.

Many fans of Amy’s took to the comments to share their excitement about the tour, which will be taking place next spring.

One fan penned, “I am so happy to see you looking so well. You are such an inspiration”.

“Sooo excited to come and see this! Just to have you back on that stage will be so special”, wrote another commenter.

A third fan added, “All the very best for your next journey into what you love, you do look fantastic Amy xx”.

When previously speaking out about the tour, Amy admitted, “We can’t wait to share our story and friendship through dance with you all. The challenges, sacrifices, love, happiness and the people we have become”.

“We hope to take you on an emotional journey leaving you feeling inspired and ready to grab life being true to yourself”.