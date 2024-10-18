Amy Childs reveals insight into health journey after birth of her twins

Amy Childs has been opening up about her weight loss journey!

The Only Way Is Essex star gave birth to her twins Billy and Milly in April of last year, alongside her fiancé Billy Delbosq. The reality star is also a mum to her seven-year-old daughter Polly and six-year-old son Ritchie from previous relationships.

Now, 18 months on from the birth of her twins, Amy has shared an update on her health.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram account to post a stunning snap of herself on holiday in Tenerife, wearing a black swimsuit.

“Feeling proud,” Amy penned at the beginning of her caption, before going on to share her journey.

“Nearly 2 stone down and WOW I feel the best I have ever felt since having the twins!! I really struggled with losing weight after the babies, I was in a complete baby bubble, no energy, and the last thing I wanted to do was ‘diet,’” she recalled.

“10 months ago I decided to follow a meal plan @freya.potentiacoaching and train up to 3 times a week with MY PT! as well as taking up reformer Pilates (which I absolutely love) great for toning,” Amy teased.

“I still very much enjoy weekends with a few glasses of Prosecco (or a bottle) BUT this is basically a post to say if you were in the same boat as me 9 months ago struggling to lose your weight! Then if I can do it you 1000 percent can do it too! It’s not a quick fix and it’s taken me months but I’m starting to feel good in myself again,” the mum-of-four admitted.

“I never thought I would feel confident uploading pictures of me, especially in swimwear, still a lot of toning up to do, but I have to remember that I have had 4 children so I should be very proud of how far I’ve come,” Amy concluded.

Following her honest update, many of Amy’s 1.1M followers have been expressing their support for her.

“Amazing Amy, looking incredible,” one fan replied.

“Fabulous Ames,” another commented.

“You are looking amazing Amy and a great mum,” a third fan added.