Amber Gill lands MASSIVE brand ambassador gig with Miss Pap

Didn't Amber Gill, AKA Queen of the Love Island villa, inform us that she was "booked and busy"? Our girl doesn't lie.

The 22-year-old Geordie beautician announced this morning on her Instagram account that she's landed a huge brand ambassador gig with retailer Miss Pap;

She captioned the post; "Oh hey it’s just me, your NEW MISSPAP babe. I honestly cannot believe it!! Soooo excited to be a part of the fresh Miss Pap brand."

She continued; "It’s been a long anticipated announcement by me and I’ve been dying to tell you all.

"However I wanted to take my time in the design process so my collection is perfect, embodies my style and more importantly is inclusive for girls of all shapes and sizes. I cannot wait for you to see what I’ve been working on you know it’s going to be GOOOD."

Of course, she had to drop the long-awaited discount code for her 'huntys': AMBER50. Yas girl, slay away.

Fans online have been berating Amber for not sharing her business deals, after Molly-Mae Hague, India Reynolds and Maura Higgins landed coveted deals with PrettyLittleThing and Boohoo.

One Twitter user asked the star; "Maura joining boohoo, Ovie joining ASOS and Molly Mae having her own collection with PLT. What is Amber doing please?"

Amber shot that sh*t down faster than you can say 'MESSAGE'.

"Sis please don’t tell me you think I’m out here doing nothing? I always do the most. Be patient."

Patience has paid off, it seems. We're delighted for her, she deserves to be a Miss Pap babe more than anyone after dealing with Michael Griffiths and Greg O'Shea.

Feature image: Instagram/@amberrosegill