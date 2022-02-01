Amanda Holden pens emotional tribute for stillborn son Theo

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has taken to Instagram this morning to share a heartfelt tribute to her son Theo, who was born stillborn 11 years ago today.

“You would have been 11 today,” Amanda emotionally wrote, alongside a heart-wrenching photograph of her son’s tiny footprints. “I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey .. #Theo,” she sweetly added.

Of course it wasn’t long before Amanda’s raw post was flooded with messages of love and support from friends, family and fans alike.

“Sending so much love,” one follower wrote, adding, “I hope today is as gentle on you as it can be. Xx”.

“Sending love Mands xx never gets easier,” another follower commented.

Ashley Roberts, Alexandra Burke and Samantha Faiers all commented heart emojis to support their friend.

Relating to Amanda’s pain, one follower wrote, “Thinking of you x I sadly have lost 4 babies – Ruby through neonatal loss and 3 miscarriages. They are our strength and our weakness. Never forgotten and loved always.”

Amanda is a proud mum to her two daughters, 10-year-old Hollie and 16-year-old Alexa, both of whom she shares with her record producer husband, Chris Hughes. However, the road to motherhood was far from easy for the British actress.

Amanda welcomed the birth of her eldest daughter in 2006, and went on to suffer a tragic miscarriage in 2010. One year later, Amanda suffered another horrific heartache in 2011 when her son Theo was stillborn at seven-months. Despite medical complications, Amanda welcomed the birth of her second daughter the following year.

Our thoughts go out to Amanda and her family on this unimaginably difficult day.