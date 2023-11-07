Amanda Holden opens up about relationship with husband Chris

Amanda Holden has been opening up about her relationship with her husband Chris Hughes.

Amanda and Chris are preparing to celebrate 15 years of marriage in December after having tied the knot in Somerset in 2008.

The couple share two daughters together- 17-year-old Lexi and 11-year-old Hollie.

As she reflects on her marriage with Chris, Amanda reveals the secret to a successful marriage and shares an insight into what their date nights consist of.

While chatting to OK!, the 52-year-old firstly spoke about how time can pass by so quickly, but she makes sure to spend time with her family.

“There just isn’t enough of it [time]. I try to fit as much as humanly possible into every day. I love working but I also want to spend as much time with my husband and children as possible”.

Sharing her secret to a successful marriage, Holden admitted, “Well, the main secret behind a successful marriage is to have a bloody good sense of humour! Plus, I really fancy Chris”.

“We’ll be eating dinner in a restaurant, he’ll go to the loo, then I’ll look up and catch a glimpse of a man and think he’s fit! Then I’ll realise, ‘Gosh, that’s my husband!’. I still fancy him”.

“Also, Chris challenges me and I challenge him – that’s another secret to a good marriage”.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge then spoke about investing time into their relationship and enjoying date nights together.

“Just last week Chris and I met up for lunch and a dog walk and we banned talking about work”.

“You need to invest in each other and remember what it was like before children, before you had too much pressure on you”.

Amanda also added, “We enjoy a good date night. We love watching telly. We’ll watch a whole series on Netflix or Amazon Prime together”.