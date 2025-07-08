Amal Clooney confesses why she has a no phones policy in her home

Amal Clooney has admitted the one rule that she enforces to keep her family life more private.

The human rights lawyer has been married to Hollywood star George Clooney since 2014, and the couple share two children together – eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

Now, in a recent interview, Amal has shared an insight into her home life, as she continues to reside with George and their little ones in England.

Speaking to Glamour, the 47-year-old was asked how she balances privacy in an era where celebrities’ lives are becoming more public through social media.

“Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult. But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away!” Amal confessed, before explaining the reason why.

“It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange. And I would say becoming a parent means you’re more troubled by some of the intrusions,” she detailed.

“So we do the best we can to minimise any impact on our children. We don’t put our children out there, we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that,” Amal added.

Amal’s comments about her family life come as George recently gave a hilarious insight into their twins.

In an interview with E! News at last month’s Tony Awards, the ER star revealed his kids’ favourite celebrities.

“Well, they want to see Taylor Swift. The funniest part is, they have no idea of references. You know, we’ll have Robert De Niro, he’ll be at the house and they’re like, ‘Who’s that?’ They don’t care,” the 64-year-old teased.

When asked if he has ever called in any special favours for his children, George clarified: “No, not yet. They’re a little too young. They’ve only just turned eight, so I don’t have to do that yet. But you know, listen, they’re gonna have to fend for themselves. They’re young kids."