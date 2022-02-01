Alyssa Scott speaks out following news of Nick Cannon’s eighth child

American TV host Nick Cannon has confirmed the exciting news that he’s expecting his eighth child, with girlfriend Bre Tiesi.

This lovely news comes just two months after the tragic passing of Nick’s five-month-old son, Zen, whom he shared with ex Alyssa Scott. After being diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after he was born, Zen sadly passed away on December 5.

Responding to Nick’s baby news, Alyssa has taken to social media to release a statement which read, “I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most.”

“It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself,” the model continued.

“It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me.”

On his talk show on Monday, Nick explained that he’s been struggling with figuring out how to announce the news of his eighth baby, while staying respectful of his son Zen, and the grieving process.

“This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this? No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected,” the 41-year-old father explained.

“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well,” Nick continued.

“And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened.”

News broke of Nick and Bre's pregnancy this past weekend after the couple were photographed at their gender reveal party, which revealed that the couple were expecting a baby boy.

While this will be the first child for Bre, Nick is already a loving father to his 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, four-year-old Golden ‘Sagon’ and one-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with ex Brittany Bell, and seven-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with ex Abby De La Rosa.