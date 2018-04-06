All white, plastic, futuristic: these are the shoes you need this spring

Spring has sprung and we are getting excited to bring out the sandals and the flip flops! (Even if it's only indoor for now since the weather is still very much in winter mode…)

Colourful, futuristic or embellished, this season's shoes will give a modern twist to our outfits. Here are some of the pieces we just cannot wait to wear.

Clear plastic

Missguided clear heeled ankle boot €60.81

Zara black high-heel sandals, €49.95

Colourful stilettos

River Island yellow faux leather court shoe €48.00

H&M suede court shoes €49.99

boohoo pointed toe mid heel courts €27.00

Curvy heels

Mango heel leather sandals €69.95

And Other Stories pointed slingbacks €89

Strass embellishment

New Look strap gladiator sandals €32.99

Futuristic sneakers

Sandro trainers with flames €195

Zara contrasting chunky sole sneakers €49.95

adidas Originals deerupt trainers €108.10

All white

Monki slingback kitten heels €30

H&M ankle boots €39.99

Cowboy boots

Topshop western ankle boots €98.00

Zara black leather ankle boots with snakeskin-effect €79.95