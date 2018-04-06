All white, plastic, futuristic: these are the shoes you need this spring
Spring has sprung and we are getting excited to bring out the sandals and the flip flops! (Even if it's only indoor for now since the weather is still very much in winter mode…)
Colourful, futuristic or embellished, this season's shoes will give a modern twist to our outfits. Here are some of the pieces we just cannot wait to wear.
Clear plastic
Missguided clear heeled ankle boot €60.81
Zara black high-heel sandals, €49.95
Colourful stilettos
River Island yellow faux leather court shoe €48.00
boohoo pointed toe mid heel courts €27.00
Curvy heels
Mango heel leather sandals €69.95
And Other Stories pointed slingbacks €89
Strass embellishment
New Look strap gladiator sandals €32.99
Futuristic sneakers
Sandro trainers with flames €195
Zara contrasting chunky sole sneakers €49.95
adidas Originals deerupt trainers €108.10
All white
Monki slingback kitten heels €30
Cowboy boots
Topshop western ankle boots €98.00
Zara black leather ankle boots with snakeskin-effect €79.95