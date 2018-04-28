All the single ladies: Women are happier to be single than men

Happy to be single? You're not alone.

A new survey has shown that more women are happy and content with being independent individuals than men.

Retail analysts Mintel found that two thirds of single women are more than happy being without an other half.

The same could not be said for men to the same extent.

Just under half of men surveyed said they were happy being alone, according to The Irish Sun.

If you're looking for love on Tinder, look away now.

Their study also found that that 70pc of singles are not actively search for a bae, and haven't been focusing on their love lives at all in the last year, according to The Daily Mail.

So careers, friends and family seem to come before love for those in the survey.

However, around 40pc of adults worry about being forever alone (us too hun) and this figure rises in young adults.