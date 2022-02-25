All the new shows and movies landing on Netflix this March

While many people like to think of January as the start of something new, we like to consider March the perfect time for new beginnings.

It’s the start of a new season, the days are getting longer and brighter, fields are filled with adorable little lambs being born every day and we can finally start to look forward to our summer holidays without feeling like they’re in the impossibly distant future.

With this wonderful month also comes an array of weird and wonderful new shows and films, which will be coming to a streaming service near you in just a matter of days! To keep us company on these cosy spring evenings, Netflix have announced a whopper list of new titles landing on the platform this March.

Here’s a rundown on all the best shows and films being added to Netflix next month.

TV Shows

Bridgerton: Season 2 – March 25

The second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Queer Eye Germany – March 9

Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design — known as the Fab Five — dazzle a nation and transform lives in this makeover series.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 – March 11

Offering unprecedented access, Season 4 will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for victory in one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons to date. Twenty drivers – some veterans, some rookies, this series offers never before seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.

Get ready to delve into fierce team rivalries, unexpected podiums, and the intense title battle between Mercedes and Red Bull as the pressure reaches an all-time high both on and off the grid.

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 – March 9

A fragile peace has reigned in England for years, but Uhtred believes that trouble is just over the horizon — and events soon confirm his suspicions.

Pieces of Her – March 4

A woman pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

Is It Cake? – March 18

Skilled cake artists create mouth-watering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day.

Byron Baes – March 9

Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe. Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.

Films & Documentaries

Against The Ice – March 2

Exploring Greenland's vast landscape for a lost map, two men must fight to survive. Based on the true story of Denmark's 1909 polar expedition.

The Adam Project – March 11

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

The Andy Warhol Diaries – March 9

After he's shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this docuseries, take a peek behind his persona.

The Weekend Away – March 3

When her best friend vanishes during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.

Windfall – March 18

A Hitchcockian thriller following a young couple (Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons) who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – March 16

A wild four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.”