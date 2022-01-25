All the new shows and films landing on Netflix this February
January is nearly over at long last, which means we’re finally inching closer to those brighter and longer spring days ahead.
To help put a pep in your step this February, Netflix are adding a whopper list of new and returning movies and TV shows, which will be landing on the streaming service next month!
Feel like hibernating for just a little bit longer? No problem, with a line-up like this we’ll never want to leave the couch. Here’s the run-down on the best new shows and movies being added to Netflix this February.
TV Shows
Feb 1:
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 15)
Raising Dion (Season 2)
Feb 4:
Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)
Feb 11:
Inventing Anna (Limited Series)
Love is Blind (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly)
Feb 17:
Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Multiple Seasons)
Feb 18:
One of Us Is Lying (Season 1)
Space Force (Season 2)
Feb 25:
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1)
Films
Feb 1
Guest House (2020)
Meet The Parents (2000)
My Best Friend Anne Frank (2022)
The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (2019)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Feb 5:
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Feb 6:
Around the World in 80 Days (2021)
The Hunt (2020)
The Photograph (2020
Feb 11:
Tall Girl 2 (2022)
Feb 18:
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
Documentaries & Docuseries
Feb 2:
MeatEater (Season 10 Part 2)
The Tinder Swindler (2022)
Feb 9:
Catching Killers (Season 2)
Feb 18:
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022)
Feb 22:
Race: Bubba Wallace (2022)