All the highlights of last night’s Love Island episode

(Cosmopolitan)

If you had plans or were out and about last night and missed your daily fix of Love Island, never fear! We’re here with all the juicy details to get you up to date and ready to settle into tonight’s episode!

Sunday’s episode left us on a cliffhanger with new girl Rachel having to make her choice between Brad and Chuggs, knowing that the boy she didn’t choose would be dumped from the Island and would be returning home – tough choice for anyone!

‘This has not been easy.’ Rachel told them both. ‘You’re both amazing guys…I would like to couple up with this guy because I feel we have very similar take on life, he’s made me feel comfortable and sexy. I’m excited to see where things go with him. The boy I’d like to couple up with is….Brad.’

The announcement seemed to take a lot of the villa by surprise, as many had been sure it was Chuggs Rachel has more spark with and she’d seemed to doubt Brad prior to making her decision, saying ‘Maybe there’s a reason Brad couldn’t find someone’.

The departure scene was a little awkward, with Chuggs obviously very disappointed, but leaving with very good Grace, wishing Rachel and all the Islanders the best in their quests for love.

‘I feel bad for Chuggs,’ Brad shared. ‘But I’d rather him than me.’

Rachel told the girls she felt she’d made the right decision for her, while Chuggs told viewers that her was gutted. ‘I feel like I had a lot more to give. It’s sad leaving knowing I haven’t made that connection with someone.’

After Chuggs’ departure, Rachel and Brad caught up, discussing how, now that the decision is made, they were ready to move forward and have each other’s backs. ‘I’m soooo exited to share a bed with him tonight.’ Rahcel said.

After throwing us all on Sunday with his comments about Kaz liking him more than he liked her, we were all eagerly awaiting an update on the Toby-Kaz situationship. Toby opened up to Liam, telling him ‘I like Kaz’s independence…but this is all new to me. I’m overthinking every single bit. I don’t know what I’m supposed to feel or think…’

Toby shared how he’d never been in a relationship before and how that was making him hesitant. Jake chimed in, advising Toby that if he’s interested, he should show it; ‘Don’t shy away from it.’

‘I like her,’ Toby admitted. ‘Dumpings – I’ve seen two now. It makes me appreciate Kaz.’

With the boys hyping him up, Toby approached Kaz to pull her for a chat on the balcony, sharing that he’s ‘been a bit off for a days. I’ve been holding back. Overthinking things I don’t need to overthink. But because I’m not sure of my feelings, I didn’t want to hurt your feelings…If I keep thinking like that we’re never going to get to the next phase. If you swim, you swim, if you sink, you sink.’

‘So are you jumping in, or standing on the edge?’ Kaz got straight to the point and Toby (adorably) replied, ‘I’m jumping headfirst in, aren’t I?’, before kissing her. So cute!

The Islanders then received a text about the Love Island hideaway for the first time in this series:

‘Islanders, the hideaway is open tonight. Choose one lucky couple to spend the night alone.’

Of course, Jake and Liberty, our day one couple, were chosen – to which Jake responded with pool-jumping delight – and the girls helped Liberty get ready. The hideaway really glam, all very pink and plush and the couple took advantage of the time alone with massages and cuddles for the evening.

The next day was the first Love Island Brunch in the morning and the couples had a few revelations after the night of drama:

Faye and Liam sat in what seemed to be awkward silence for most of the brunch, Faye having told the girls she just wasn’t connecting with anyone in the villa, despite her kiss with Liam last night. ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with me,’ she told them. ‘I feel like I can’t connect with anyone here. Liam’s a fit lad, but he knows nothing about me.’

Toby pulled out Kaz’s chair and the two flirted their way through the brunch, seeming much happier since their serious conversation the night before.

Hugo and Chloe came up with nicknames for each other, referring to themselves as ‘Hoe-y’, (gas), while Brad and Rachel seemed to have a turnround from their conversation the night before. He tells her to ‘crack on’ and meet the other people in the villa so she doesn’t feel she’s wasted her opportunity in the villa.

Jake and Liberty end up having a similar conversation, to viewers dismay. At least he was finally open with her, telling her that if his type were to come into the villa, he would pursue that, and he would expect er to pursue any boy who came in that was her type.

Aaron and Sharon meanwhile, got onto heavier topics of families and the future, with Aaron telling Sharon he wants four kids, which Sharon seemed a little surprised at, sharing that she wasn’t sure if she wanted kids.

‘I don’t want kids with someone who will leave me to do it all,’ She told him, which is a super valid concern. Aaron seemed shook by the statement later, telling the boys he feels she’s very success driven and has only dated ‘doctors and bankers’. ‘Definitely a bit of a hiccup,’ he told the boys. ‘I’m not sure she’d have time for a boy in real life.’

After brunch, Rachel pulled Faye for a chat, telling her ‘I just feel a bit weird.’

She ended up in tears, saying that Brad’s comments at lunch had just stuck with her and left her feeling strange about the whole set up. ‘The way it is right now, I’ve given Brad his safe place…and he’s said you should really consider cracking on with some nice people so that when you come back, it’s felt like it’s worth it.’

Faye shared that she had said the same thing to Liam and Brad beforehand. ‘I want to know they want to couple up with me, because they want to couple up with me.’

‘Why would you encourage me to go find someone else if I’m your type?’ Rachel seemed torn and more than a little confused by the new development.

The Brunch date seems to have prompted several couples to look more closely at their compatibility, as Liberty quietly told the girls what Jake had said about pursuing other people.

‘That’s not what you want to hear the next day,’ Kaz and Faye weighed in, with Faye pointing out that he kept those cards and information very close to his chest while he waited for the two lads to be voted off.

‘I rush into things too quickly, so now I’m thinking I’ll take a step back,’ Liberty seemed upset at the shows end, sharing with viewers that her openess with people ‘gets me in trouble.’

The stage is set for another dramatic night and now you’re all caught up! Settle in at 9pm to catch up on all the latest!