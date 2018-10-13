All the feels: Kate Hudson shares sweet video of bae with baby Rani

On October 2nd, Kate Hudson gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Now, a mum-of-three, she is treasuring those precious newborn moments with little Rani.

The actress shares her daughter with partner Danny Fujikawa.

This is his first time being a father and nothing shows that more than Kate’s heartwarming home video of him and Rani together.

It is giving us all the feels!

Taking his little girl in his arms, he cannot pull his gaze from her tiny face. He lingers over each of her features – her button nose, chubby cheeks, and baby soft skin.

The doting dad cannot believe that he can call this precious human his own.

Kate captured the adorable moment on camera and was swept away by her partner's unconditional love.

“Kind, beautiful man,” she said. “Your pure love is such a gift.”

The mum is already calling her baby a daddy’s girl.

They are serious #famgoals.

Kate’s other two children, sons Ryder and Bingham, are excited to have a younger sister now too.

Congratulations to Kate and Danny on the newest addition to their family, and we are so jealous of how cute little Rani is.