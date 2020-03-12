All schools and colleges to close from tomorrow, Taoiseach says

All schools will close from tomorrow, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

Colleges and childcare facilities will also be closed until March 29.

Indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled. Cultural events will close.

People who can work from home are advised to do so.

Shops and public transport will continue to operate.

“We are doing it for each other. Together we can slow the virus. We’re a great nation, we’ve overcome many trials in the past with our determination and our spirit and once again we will prevail.”

There are currently 61 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.