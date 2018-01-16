All aboard! A new ferry linking Cork and Spain will launch this April

Irish holidays makers will be able to ditch the airports and set sail to Spain this summer thanks to a new route launched by Brittany Ferries.

The brand new ferry crossing will be the first to link Ireland with the popular holiday destination, and could potentially provide a tourism boost for both countries.

Passengers will sail from Cork to Santander in northern Spain, with a new ship being chartered to serve the route, as well as n additional weekly return-sailing from Cork to Roscoff, France.

According to The Irish Mirror, the ship, which will carry approximately 500 passengers as well as 195 cars, is said to offer a comfortable, no-frills service with a distinctly Spanish theme.

On board, passengers can expect to find a small shop, a café-bar and lounge areas as well as dining options that reflect the serviced regions.

The spacious cabins provide beds for up to four people, with a small number of per-friendly rooms also available.

The service is set to launch at the end of April, with two return sailings scheduled per week.

Brittany Ferries spokesman Hugh Bruton said: "This is a significant move for Brittany Ferries, offering haulage companies a direct route to Spain and passengers a far greater range of holiday options from Cork.

"As a destination so-called green Spain promises visitors a wealth of opportunities. It hosts sweeping sandy beaches, snow covered mountains just an hour from the port, fabulous food and offers visitors a welcome as warm as the Spanish will receive when they join us in Ireland.”

That's out summer holidays sorted anyway!