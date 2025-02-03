Alison Hammond opens up about close bond with son Aidan

Alison Hammond has been opening up about her relationship with her son Aidan.

The This Morning presenter has shared how proud she is of her son amid his budding DJ career and reflected on what her son has taught her about life.

As Alison prepares to turn 50 and Aidan gets ready to celebrate his 20th birthday on the same day, Hammond shares an insight into their tight-knit bond.

In an interview with OK!, Alison reveals, “I’ve been with this person all his life. It’s just lovely that he’s turned out to be a well-rounded, kind, young man. I’m so proud”.

Admitting what Aidan has taught her during her motherhood journey, Alison confessed, “You don’t have to go 100 miles an hour. You can take things slower, which is what my son does”.

“He’s patient, slow to anger. I don’t allow people to put me in a space of anger or sadness – I learnt that purely from Aidan”.

While opening up about her son wanting to also be in the showbiz industry and advice she shares, the presenter revealed, “Just be authentically true to yourself. People are going to see through you if you’re not. And if you don’t know something – be honest! People will respect that more than you faking it”.

“I feel like a groupie. I’m such an embarrassing fan. I’d go to every gig he does, personally, but I have to play it cool and let him do his thing”.

To share more of a glimpse into their close bond, Alison stated, “Aidan’s the one person who makes me full-on belly laugh. He can have me doubled over, crippled. If I’m in a bad mood, he’s the only person who can take me out of it instantly”.

Alison went on to speak about raising Aidan with the help of her mum, Maria, who sadly passed away in 2020.

“It was always the three of us”, she explained. “We’ve been through the heartache of losing mum together, and that was tough. There have been ups and downs and Aidan’s seen them all. We’ll always have that bond”.