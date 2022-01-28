Alicia Silverstone expertly shuts down cruel body-shamers

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone has had to deal with people ridiculing her body pretty much her whole life, and enough is enough.

Taking to social media recently, the 45-year-old actress addressed the cruel body-shamers in the best way.

Alicia shared a TikTok video of herself reacting to an old photo of herself wearing a cute little summer dress, which was captioned, “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo”.

Expertly shutting down this comment, Alicia is seen giving the photo the middle finger and smiling wide, while GAYLE’s hit song, abcdefu, plays in the background.

“Damn. I think I look good,” she wrote in the caption, followed by a cry-laughing emoji and a shrugging emoji.

It should go without saying, but body shaming anyone — no matter their celebrity status — is never okay. It can be extremely damaging and have serious, long-term effects on the recipient’s mental and physical health.

Sadly, this isn’t even the first time that Alicia has had to defend herself against the body-shamers.

Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl

After filming 1997’s Batman & Robin, in which she played Batgirl, a 21-year-old Alicia was nicknamed ‘Fatgirl’ by vile paparazzi and tabloid publications.

Reflecting on that hurtful situation recently, Alicia said in a 2020 interview with The Gaurdian, “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

“That definitely wasn’t my favourite film-making experience,” the mom-of-one said, adding, “There were working circumstances that were less than favourable in terms of how things went down.”