Alicia Silverstone expertly shuts down cruel body-shamers
Clueless star Alicia Silverstone has had to deal with people ridiculing her body pretty much her whole life, and enough is enough.
Taking to social media recently, the 45-year-old actress addressed the cruel body-shamers in the best way.
Alicia shared a TikTok video of herself reacting to an old photo of herself wearing a cute little summer dress, which was captioned, “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo”.
@aliciasilverstone Damn. I think I look good #abcdefu abcdefu – GAYLE
Expertly shutting down this comment, Alicia is seen giving the photo the middle finger and smiling wide, while GAYLE’s hit song, abcdefu, plays in the background.
“Damn. I think I look good,” she wrote in the caption, followed by a cry-laughing emoji and a shrugging emoji.
It should go without saying, but body shaming anyone — no matter their celebrity status — is never okay. It can be extremely damaging and have serious, long-term effects on the recipient’s mental and physical health.
Sadly, this isn’t even the first time that Alicia has had to defend herself against the body-shamers.
After filming 1997’s Batman & Robin, in which she played Batgirl, a 21-year-old Alicia was nicknamed ‘Fatgirl’ by vile paparazzi and tabloid publications.
Reflecting on that hurtful situation recently, Alicia said in a 2020 interview with The Gaurdian, “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”
“That definitely wasn’t my favourite film-making experience,” the mom-of-one said, adding, “There were working circumstances that were less than favourable in terms of how things went down.”