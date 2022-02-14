Alexandra Burke announces she’s pregnant with her first child

Former X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke is going to be a mum! Alexandra announced the very exciting news this morning that she and her Irish footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, the 33-year-old songstress shared an adorable video montage, featuring herself, Darren and their two little doggies, all going for a walk together in the woods, before Darren lifts up Alexandra’s top to kiss her growing bump.

“Due June 2022,” Alexandra simply wrote in the caption, revealing that she’s not got long to go before her little one arrives.

Of course it wasn’t long before Alexandra’s pregnancy announcement was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

“Congrattssss,” JLS singer Oritse Williams sweetly wrote.

“Omg !!!! Alex!!! im so happy for you!!!” TV personality and former TOWIE star Vas J Morgan gushed.

“OMG Alex! Congratulations!!What fantastic news! So so happy for you both.Sending lots of love,” another follower excitedly commented.

It was reported that Irish goalie Darren and Bad Boys singer Alexandra have been seeing each other since May, 2021. They made their relationship red carpet official at the premiere for King Richard in October last year.

On November 8, Darren took to Instagram to share a lovely snap of the couple, with an absolutely adorable caption.

“just a couple of weirdos in love,” he sweetly wrote, adding, “You love flowers, but you cut them. You love animals, and you used to eat them. You told me that you love me ….so now I’m scared! Partners in crime.”

Huge congratulations to both Alexandra and Darren on their baby news — what an exciting new chapter!