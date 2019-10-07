Alesha Dixon reveals she welcomed her second child in August

Alesha Dixon has welcomed her second child into the world. The singer revealed she gave birth to a baby girl in August.

The mum decided to confirm the news on her birthday, October 7.

The Boy Does Nothing singer posted the sweetest photo of her little girl sleeping.

Alesha decided to call her daughter Anaya Safiya.

The mum captioned the photo, “Anaya Safiya, born 20.08.19.”

“7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today, I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet,” Alesha gushed.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is already a mum to daughter, Azura.

Alesha and her husband, Azuka Ononye are over the moon by the arrival of their second child together. The couple, who have been married since 2017, have known one another for over a decade.

Alesha told You magazine that she always wanted a big family, but she was unsure about conceiving at 41-years-old.

"I don't know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky,” she shared.

We couldn’t be happier for the former Strictly Come Dancing judge. 2019 has certainly been quite the special year for Alesha.