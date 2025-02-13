Alec & Hilaria Baldwin tease if they would like to have another child

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been opening up about their family plans!

The 30 Rock actor and the American yoga instructor have been married for almost 13 years, and have since welcomed several little ones into their brood.

Alec and Hilaria have seven children together, all under the age of 13 – Carmen (11), Rafael (9), Leonardo (8), Romeo (6), Eduardo (4), Maria Lucia (4), and Ilaria (2). Alec is also a dad to his 29-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Now, ahead of the launch of their new TLC reality series, titled The Baldwins, the couple have teased if they would like to welcome an eighth child.

In an interview with People, Hilaria admitted that her husband is constantly suggesting that the pair should expand their family again.

"He's always asking me for more kids,” Hilaria joked, to which Alex teased in response: “Don't judge me.”

The It’s Complicated star then went on to clarify if he is truly hoping to have another child.

"I don't really want one, but every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about two, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another,’” the 66-year-old explained.

Hilaria, who tied the knot with Alec in 2012, later shared the reason why she is not enthusiastic about having an eighth child.

"They're so cute, but my body's really tired,” the 41-year-old mum confessed.

Elsewhere in their joint interview, Alec recalled the moment when he first met Hilaria by chance in a New York restaurant in 2011.

"I had been married, got divorced. I dated another woman off and on for quite a while. I'm like, 'I don't want to have a girlfriend. I don't.’ And so when I met her, I was really like, 'Oh, God. I don't want to do this. I don't want to do this,’” Alec detailed.

"But I mean, I fell madly in love with her. And I told my friends, and they were like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ. It's like a miracle,’” he gushed.