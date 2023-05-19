Alec Baldwin is now a grandad as daughter Ireland gives birth

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger are now grandparents!

Ireland Baldwin, the only child that the former Hollywood couple share, has given birth to her first child.

Ireland is now a mum to a beautiful baby girl named Holland. The model has welcomed her daughter with her boyfriend, musician RAC.

The 27-year-old decided to share the wonderful news of her daughter’s birth on social media, by posting a heartwarming hospital snap of herself and RAC cradling their bundle of joy. Ireland simply captioned the photo with her daughter’s name, alongside a pink love heart.

Credit: Ireland Baldwin Instagram

The new parents have already received a wave of congratulations from loved ones, including from Alec’s wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram shortly after Ireland’s announcement to upload an image of herself and Alec with their seven children.

“All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!!” Hilaria exclaimed in her caption.

“Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!” she added.

Credit: Ireland Baldwin Instagram

Alec also penned his own delight in Hilaria’s comments section, by simply writing: “Miracle”.

Ireland and RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, initially announced on New Year’s Eve that they were expecting their first child together. The pair have been in a relationship since 2021.

Ireland and André sweetly revealed their baby news by posting an image of their ultrasound to social media, with the caption: “Happy New Year”.

Then, on January 31, during an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast, Ireland revealed that the pair had already chosen a name for their baby girl.

Credit: RAC Instagram

“We’re naming her Holland," she shared. "I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent."

Ireland also explained an additional meaning behind her daughter’s name. “And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I’ve always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland,” she gushed.

Congratulations to the new parents!