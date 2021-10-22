Alec Baldwin misfired prop gun on set killing female cinematographer

Police reports state that Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin “discharged” a prop gun on set while filming his upcoming western film on Thursday afternoon, injuring 48-year-old director Joel Souza and killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Authorities are said to have responded to the incident at the New Mexico set of Rust at approximately 1:50pm local time. In a press release the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department explained that 911 calls indicated that “an individual had been shot on set”.

Further investigations revealed that both Souza and Hutchins had been “shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor,” the Sheriff’s report read.

As reported by People, the female cinematographer was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, but sadly, her injuries were fatal and she later died.

Meanwhile, officials have said that director Souza is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent's hospital.

In a statement to People, a spokesperson for Baldwin explained that “there was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks." They added that production on the film has been halted.

Rust Movie Productions LLC also released a statement, saying, “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones.”

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

As of yet, no charges have been filed against Baldwin or anyone else involved in the incident, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Our thoughts go out to Halyna’s loved ones during this harrowing time.