Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome fifth child together

Alec (62) and Hilaria (36) Baldwin have welcomed their fifth child together, a beautiful baby boy.

The couple who recently celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary, are already parents to Romeo (2) Leonardo (3), Rafael (5), and Carmen (7). Alec also has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

The Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock actor and his wife are thrilled to have another little boy in the family.

Hilaria took to social media to share just how overjoyed she is about their son's arrival.

"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier," Hilaria announced on Instagram. The happy couple are going to keep us guessing what the name will be though, and requested we "stay tuned".

The family have spent the summer and lockdown in their second home in the Hamptons where they've shared regular updates on their cute little family.

Hilaria has previously opened up about suffering a second miscarriage last year. She and husband Alec were expecting their fifth child, but at the 20-week scan, she received heartbreaking news. Hilaria — who also talked about her previous pregnancy loss in April 2019 decided to share this devastating update with her Instagram followers on November 11 2019.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be," she wrote, along with a video of herself and her daughter Carmen. "We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

Her previous miscarriages shaped the way she’s been dealing with her current pregnancy. Unlike previous pregnancies, she revealed that she wasn’t keen on finding out the baby’s gender.

Hilaria, explained to her fans on her Instagram Story that she only wanted her child to be “healthy.” She stated: “This pregnancy is different for me than some of my other pregnancies because of the trauma that I had at the loss of four months.”

It seems Hilaria and her daughter Carmen are outnumbered yet again though, as a new little boy enters the family, and they now have a fourth son for their party of five

Alec & Hilaria Balwin with their four children and big sister Ireland Baldwin

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments to send their congratulations to the Baldwin family.

"Awww he’s here!!! And perfect!! Congratulations and sending the whole beautiful family lots of love," a fan wrote.

"Omg Congrats. So happy for the two of you xx," another person said.

"Congratulations," one person commented, "Sending you so much love!! ."

Congrats to the couple on their growing family.