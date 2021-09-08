Aldi Wines everyone should have on their shopping list

As cooler evenings lie ahead, what could be better than cosying up indoors with a glass of something special? Whether it’s a delicious glass of red wine enjoyed beside the fire, a glass of bubbles to commemorate life’s celebrations big and small, or a warming mug of mulled wine at Christmas – Aldi’s new range of Winter Wines which launches in-stores on 6th September has all this and everything in between – meaning you can sit back and relax with your favourite tipple as winter sets in.

Treat yourself to a taste of Chile this winter with a glass of Specially Selected Estevez Chilean Chardonnay, €7.99, digest your evening meal with a trip to the German Christmas markets and a glass of Fletchers LBV Port €13.99, or celebrate with a trip to a French vineyard while sipping on a glass of Nicolas de Montbart Champagne €24.99. No matter what the occasion, Aldi’s new range of Winter Wines which launches on 6th September will have everything you need.

Speaking about the new Winter Wines collection, Tom Doorley, Aldi’s Wine Expert, said; "I'm delighted to report that the Aldi buyers have once again surpassed themselves in their search throughout the world for wines of exceptional quality at amazingly affordable prices for the winter collection. There are some very welcome returns like the fabulous Limoux Chardonnay and stunning Crèmant du Jura and lots of fascinating new arrivals like the glorious Bekaa Valley red from the Lebanon and the seductive Cabernet made exclusively for us by Jeremy Ottawa, chief winemaker at one of Australia's oldest wineries, Chateau Tanunda in the Barossa. That's just a little taste and, as always, there's something for everyone."

Tom’s Twelve Winter Seasonal Picks:

Specially Selected Estevez Chilean Chardonnay, 75cl €7.99 – Typically fresh cool climate Chardonnay from Chile's Casablanca Valley. The tropical fruit seem to be pineapple and melon with a touch of butterscotch! But it's properly dry! A great aperitif but also good with soft cheeses, flat fish and grilled halloumi.

Pierre Jaurant French Fitou, 75cl €7.99 – We should see more Fitou in Ireland so it's great to welcome thus Southern French red with its characteristic damson fruit and its herby whiff of the garrigue*, even ripe mulberry, black pepper, and round tannins. Meaty wine for meaty dishes.

Specially Selected Chassaux et Fils French Rousanne, 75cl €8.99 – The rare Rhône grape relocated to the Languedoc makes this delicious, full white wine, honeyed but dry, floral with a hint of ripe, juicy pears. It works very well with buttery roast chicken.

Specially Selected Mimo Mouthino Portuguese Alvarinho, 75cl €8.99 – A Portuguese take on the Albariño grape, made famous by Spain's fashionable Rias-Baixas region. It's got very crisp acidity, refreshingly dry but with lovely ripe nectarine, honeysuckle, lime. Perfectly at home with salmon and shellfish.

Specially Selected Kooliburra Australian Cabernet Sauvignon, 75cl €8.99 – Australia pioneered multi-region blends in order to get the best results and this is a fine example. It has intense ripe blackcurrants with vanilla-scented oak and that classic Australian touch of mint/eucalyptus. Great with roast beef or even pizza!

Specially Selected Chassaux et Fils French Marselan, 75cl €8.99 – A delightfully easy-drinking, smooth, generous Languedoc red wine from a Grenache-Cabernet hybrid grape that has recently been approved for planting in Bordeaux. Blueberry and blackcurrant. Deliciously different and good with casseroles.

Specially Selected Chassaux et Fils French Limoux, 75cl €9.99 – This is a great favourite, now back with a bright new label but retaining its ability to taste expensive while costing next to nothing! This Southern French Chardonnay is a gem. Creamy peach with citrus zing and smoky, toasty oak. Superb.

Specially Selected Chassaux et Fils French Minervois, 75cl €8.99 – One of the jewels in the Languedoc crown, has really come of age in recent years. This is a fine example, a rich, concentrated red with bramble fruit, black pepper, spices, and a stylish touch of violets. For me, it has to be a rare steak.

Specially Selected Chassaux et Fils Cotes du Rhone Rosé, 75cl €8.99 – How about this for cracking value in a rosé packed with Southern sunshine. It has crunchy raspberry and red currant fruit, citrus zest, and plenty of fruit but with a properly dry finish. Great with seafood and salads.

Specially Selected Baron Amarillo Spanish Ribera del Duero, 75cl €8.99 – A chunky 100% Tempranillo red wine from one of Spain's grandest regions. It has delightfully exuberant fruit, tight tannins, and a deliciously savoury style. Great with lamb, cooked pink.

Specially Selected Castellore Chianti Riserva, 75cl €9.99 – This is one of the classic wines of the world in every sense and an amazing bargain. Considerable bottle age has revealed a glorious complexity: cherries, balsamic, cured meat, smoke, oak… The list goes on.

Specially Selected Lebanese Red, 75cl €10.99 – Lebanon has long been making superb wines in the French tradition, the best known being Château Musar. This is a stunning traditional Bekaa Valley blend of Cabernet, Syrah, Cinsault and Carignan. Cedarwood, rosemary, blackberry, spice. Fabulous. An impeccable partner for lamb.

All of these award-winning red wines are amazing quality and prices, and can be purchased now in all 148 Aldi stores nationwide and online, with Aldi's Winter Wine on sales now.