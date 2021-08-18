Aldi is launching a mega pet accessories collection tomorrow

Our family pets really do deserve a lot more credit these days. They’ve been there for us day in, day out over the past year and a half while we’ve been struggling through this pandemic and periods of isolation, always there to offer a cuddle and some company when we need it most.

As a way to say thank you, why not spoil your furry friend this International Dog Day which is due to take place on August 26. To celebrate the day that’s in it, Aldi is returning with one of their biggest pet events yet.

Whether you’re a dog or cat lover, the highly anticipated Pet Shop will return to Aldi’s Specialbuys aisle from August 19th and has everything you need and more to spoil and entertain that family furry friend.

Crunch Fetch Toys (€4.99)

No Stuffing Dog Toys (€4.99)

Some of the ‘pawfect’ presents include a variety of pet toys such as their Tennis Ball Pet Assortment (€1.99), a Cat Scratch Toy Mat (€4.99), Crunch Fetch Toys (€4.99), Rope Dog Toys (€6.99) and No Stuffing Dog Toys (€4.99), perfect those little pups who like to play rough!

Rope Dog Toys (€6.99)

Cat Scratch Toy Mat (€4.99)

The range also features a few interesting items such as their Dog Dazzler Bubble Machine (€6.99) and the stylish Pet Outdoor Tepee (€16.99), an ideal place for your pooch or kitty to hang out throughout the day.

Dog Dazzler Bubble Machine (€6.99)

Pet Outdoor Tepee (€16.99)

From a practical point of view, Aldi have also included a few pet essentials at budget-friendly prices. If you’re new to the pet scene then make sure to check out Aldi’s Slip On Dog Harness (€9.99), their Plush Pet Beds (from €10.99), the Platform Cat Scratcher (€22.99) and the Pet Play Pen (€23.99).

Not only is Aldi the one stop Pet Shop for quality pet accessories and toys, but they also have a vast variety of nutritious food options such as Natural Treats (€2.49), Whiskas Dry Cat Food (€5.99), Purina One (€3.69) and Laughing Dog Treat (€2.29), perfect for keeping your home pets healthy and happy, whatever their age and size.

All of these products and more are on sale across all 147 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, 19th August while stocks last.