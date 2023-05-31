Al Pacino surprises fans as he announces his girlfriend is pregnant

Al Pacino is set to become a dad again!

The Scarface star has announced that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. While this is the first time that the couple will be welcoming a child together, Al is already a father to three elder children.

Outlet TMZ initially reported the actor’s baby news, and the 83-year-old’s representative later confirmed the pregnancy to People.

When addressing the news, Al’s rep also noted that Noor is currently eight months pregnant. It is not yet known if the 29-year-old will be giving birth to a baby boy or baby girl.

The expectant parents have been romantically linked since April of last year. The pair first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted out for a meal together. Multiple sources had previously spoken to Page Six about the couple’s quiet relationship, detailing that they first started dating during the pandemic.

Before she met Al, Noor was previously in a relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

Al became a father for the first time in October 1989, when ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant gave birth to daughter Julie Marie (33).

In January 2001, The Godfather actor then went on to welcome twins Anton and Olivia (22) with his former partner Beverly D'Angelo. The couple were in a relationship from 1997 to 2003.

The news of Al’s impending fourth child comes just a few weeks after his longtime friend and co-star Robert De Niro became a father for the seventh time.

On April 6, the 79-year-old and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl together, and later revealed her name to be Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

Congratulations to Al and Noor on their baby news!