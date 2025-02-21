Aisling Bea posts rare glimpse of baby girl after welcoming first child

Aisling Bea has shared a rare glimpse of her little one!

In August of last year, the This Way Up actress gave birth to her first child, alongside her partner, producer Jack Freeman.

Although Aisling continues to keep her little one’s name and face private from the public eye, the comedian has since confirmed that she welcomed a daughter.

Now, six months into her journey with motherhood, Aisling has treated her fans to a rare glimpse of her firstborn!

Earlier today, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos of herself with her little one, as they took part in a photoshoot for Schön! Magazine.

The adorable snaps showcase Aisling proudly cradling her baby daughter, as well as images of her hair and makeup team pretending to glam her newborn.

“BTS of photoshoot with up & coming nepo model baby,” the comedian joked in her caption.

“HOW does she look so young? Has she had work done? She ain’t never even done a day of work in her life!” Aisling exclaimed further.

Aisling has previously opened up about her experience with parenting. In an interview with Glamour, which was published last month, the Taskmaster star was quizzed about what she has learned so far.

“Motherhood is an interesting one for me. I think maybe because my life is so silly, a baby doesn't seem that crazy. I think for people with very straightforward lives, a baby must seem like a little sort of bomb being exploded in your house. But for me, it's just another silly person who cries in the house, and she cries way less than I cry,” Aisling noted.

“I have a lot of love for the sliding doors version of myself that didn't have a baby, that would have been a valid life too. I hold my other possible life that could be in the parallel universe – where I haven't met someone, I haven't had a baby – with so so much love,” she added.