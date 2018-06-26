Ah lads, Cork is among the least sexually satisfied cities in the world

Sorry Cork, but according to a new study, your citizens are some of the least sexually satisfied in the world.

Lazeeva surveyed more than 450,000 adults (aged 18 to 70) from cities around the world to find out how sexually active, experimental and satisfied they are – and the results are very interesting to say the least.

Researchers also combined their findings with statistics from each country's health department to discover how well these cities faired when it comes to contraception, gender equality and LGBT friendliness.

All these factors combined to reveal a number of sexual truths about cities around the world.

Unsurprisingly, Paris, A.K.A. the romance capital of the world, came out on top when it came to sex positivity. It was closely followed by Rio de Janeiro, London and Los Angeles.

However, it was the appearance of a certain Irish city on the list of 'least sexually satisfied' that really caught our attention.

Cork, Ireland's southern capital, came in at number five.

Top 10 least sexually satisfied cities:

Chengdu Guangzhou Shanghai Tokyo Cork Hong Kong Perth Helsinki Oslo Beijing

What's more, Cork also took home the silver medal for 'least sexually experimental' – which isn't that shocking, all things considered.

On the other end of the scale, the Belgian city of Antwerp came out on top when it came to sexual satisfaction… so if any Corkonians are looking to spice up their sex life, you know where to go.

If you’d like to read the full stats (and find out where Dublin ranks in all of this), you can head over to Lazeeva to read more.