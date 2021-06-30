Afternoon Treat: How to make a delightful Blueberry Yoghurt Cake

Now that we’ve come into these lovely summer months, it’s time to make the most out of those sweet, delicious fruits which are in season right now.

Blueberries are at their best between the months of June and August, which means there’s no better time than now to whip up our scrumptious Blueberry Yoghurt Cake!

This recipe is super easy to put together, using staple store cupboard ingredients along with a healthy amount of fresh ripe blueberries.

Whenever I’m craving a mid-morning snack or an afternoon treat to get me through the day, this delightful bake always comes to mind. Not forgetting it pairs beautifully with a hot cup of tea!

Serves: 8

Prep time: 15

Cook time: 45

Ingredients:

250g full-fat Greek yoghurt

500g blueberries

120g butter, soft

160g sugar

2 eggs

330g flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the topping:

110g demerara sugar

35g flour

1 tsp cinnamon

60g butter, soft

Method:

Heat the oven to 180°C. Grease a rectangular baking dish.

To prepare the topping, combine the sugar, flour and cinnamon, then add the butter and rub between your fingers to create a sandy mixture. Refrigerate.

Next you’ll need to make the cake by creaming together the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing between each addition. Whisk in the flour, baking powder and Greek yoghurt. Then fold in the blueberries and until evenly dispersed.

Pour the batter in the baking dish and scatter the crumble mixture on top.

Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Let cool completely then remove from tin and cut into squares.

Serve and enjoy!