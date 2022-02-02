Adele perfectly responds to ‘rocky relationship’ rumours

The rumour mill has been going wild lately, with the possibility that music icon Adele is going through a ‘rough patch’ with her new beau, sports agent Rich Paul.

Recently, The Sun reported that a source close to the couple had claimed that Adele and Rich’s relationship “has become strained.”

Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, the 33-year-old singer has shared the perfect response, shutting down this gossip once and for all!

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too!” Adele wrote in the caption alongside a fun, out-of-focus photo of herself beaming at the camera.

“I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love,” she hilariously added, much to the delight of her 49M followers, who were quick to offer their stamp of approval.

“ADELE SAID RUMORS WONT HAVE IT THIS TIME,” one fan aptly wrote.

Credit: instagram/com/adele

“And that’s how you clear it,” another follower commented.

“‘Rich sends his love’ QUEEN,” a third chimed in.

Adele and Rich have been seeing each other since summer last year, when the pair were spotted at a basketball game together. In September the couple made their relationship Instagram official, by posting a series of sweet snaps from a friend’s wedding.

By the sound of it, things are certainly going well between Adele and her new beau. We love to see it!