Adele gets brutally honest about her weight loss journey

Musical sensation Adele has been through quite a journey over the past few years, including quite a significant weight loss transformation, which took the world by storm back in May 2020.

Celebrating her 32nd birthday, Adele shared a photo of her post-weight loss figure, as she posed in a black mini dress. Since then, people all over the world have been speculating over how she managed to lose the weight.

Trainers and dieticians have been coming out of the woodwork nearly every week, claiming she used this exercise plan or that diet programme. However, ahead of the launch of her new record which is due to drop next week, Adele has finally opened up about her weight loss journey, setting the record straight once and for all.

Speaking to Vogue about the sheer volume of public intrigue Adele’s 100lb weight loss garnered, the London native said, “I think one of the reasons people lost the plot was because actually, it was over a two-year period.”

Breaking down her own personal reasons for losing weight, Adele continued, “It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it.”

Speaking about her methods, Adele noted that exercising three times a day is what worked for her. “I work out two or three times a day. So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers,” she explained.

Well aware that this type of lifestyle isn’t realistic for most people who have regular nine-to-five jobs, or a family and home to look after, Adele said, “It’s not doable for a lot of people.”

“But I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right,” Adele explained, adding, “It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t.”

Appearing to be fed up with the amount of attention her weight loss has been getting, Adele understands that she could have shared the whole experience with her followers on Instagram, or teamed up with a diet company, but that’s not why she embarked on this journey in the first place.

“I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body,” she said.

The Rolling in the Deep singer also goes on to discredit the many weight loss professionals who have claimed to have had a hand in her transformation, saying, “The people that came out being like, ‘I trained her,’ I’ve never met in my life. It’s disgusting. I cannot get over it. Some Pilates lady I’ve never met in my life!”

Speaking about her diet, Adele says that she didn’t do any of those popular diet trends which many people have been talking about lately. “I haven’t done any diet…No intermittent fasting. Nothing. If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard.”

The Grammy winner also went on to bash those who claim she was on a ‘Revenge Body’ journey, after divorcing her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2018.

“It’s ridiculous. I think it’s that people love to portray a divorced woman as spinning out of control, like, ‘Oh she must be crackers. She must’ve decided she wants to be a ho.’ Because what is a woman without a husband?” Adele joked, adding, “It’s bullshit”.