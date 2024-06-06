Adam Thomas opens up about son being hospitalised during holiday

Adam Thomas has revealed his son Teddy was hospitalised while on a family holiday.

The Waterloo Road actor was enjoying a sun-soaked family holiday when shared the news that his nine-year-old son had a fall.

While opening up about the incident, Adam admitted he has ‘unlocked a new fear’ after Teddy was injured and had to have stitches.

Adam posted a collection of photos to his 1M Instagram followers of Teddy with a bandage above his eye.

In the caption of the post, Thomas said, “I didn’t think I could love this little boy anymore, but I was wrong! I see him in a completely different light now, a new found respect and admiration for this brave lil old soul”.

“He had a fall whilst we were away and ended up cutting just under his eye… it was quite a deep gash and so had to have stitches but he handled the whole experience like a champ!!”.

The soap star went on to say, “Through out all of it he just kept checking on me caz and Elsie asking if we’re okay and for us not to worry!”.

“Luckily it was only a few stitches and I know things can always be worse and they are for so many people, so just got to count our lucky blessings”.

Adam closed off by admitting, “But seeing your child have to go through that last night really was a big wake up call for me… a new fear unlocked x”.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to wish Teddy well after his fall.

Emmerdale star Laura Norton wrote, “Awwww bless him. Soldier”. “Legend!”, penned comedian Joel Dommet.

Coronation Street actor Richard Jonathan Fleeshman added, “Little legend that boy”.

As well as being a proud dad to Teddy, Adam shared five-year-old Elsie with his wife Caroline.