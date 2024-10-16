Adam Collard opens up ahead of first child’s birth with fiancé Laura Woods

Adam Collard has opened up about his relationship with Laura Woods!

The couple – who initially went public with their romance last September – announced in July that they are expecting their first child together. Then, last month, the pair revealed that they are engaged to be married.

Now, ahead of the arrival of their firstborn, former Love Island bombshell Adam has been gushing over his fiancé and mother-to-be!

In an interview with OK!, the 28-year-old was asked how he feels about his age gap with the 37-year-old sports journalist.

“Funnily enough, I had this conversation with my dad before I met Laura. I was like, I feel too far in front of my friends because of what I do with work and my responsibilities,” he explained.

“I think maybe that’s what I’ve always been looking for: an older woman. It’s just something that works for me. But also, Laura’s not an ‘older woman’, because if you meet her and you’re around her… I’ve been out with younger people who don’t act like her! It never came into our heads – it was very easygoing from day one,” he praised.

Adam was then quizzed on what his relationship with Laura is like, to which he gushed: “It’s just normal. Obviously, I’m in the public eye, and she massively is as well, but we’re just very normal when we’re together. We probably neutralise each other, in a good way.”

The reality star also shared whether starting a family was always important to him.

“I massively love my family and I’m very close to them – my dad is the youngest of eight brothers – and I would always want that. Dad was my best mate and we did a lot of cool stuff together when I was younger, like going to the football. I want that for my kids as well,” he detailed.

When asked how many children he would like to have, Adam concluded: “Two is fine – anything over that, I might struggle. But if two of me come out, it will be a nightmare all the way until they’re 28!"