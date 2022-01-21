Actress Teri Hatcher opens up about her sperm donor experience

Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher has opened up about her miscarriage, after seeking a sperm donor in her 40’s in order to have a second child.

The 57-year-old actress shared her experience while guest-hosting on E! News The Daily Pop on Thursday. The conversation of sperm donors first arose when fellow host Loni Love brought up the recent news story about Ginnifer Goodwin offering up her husband Josh Dallas’ sperm to a friend wanting to have a baby.

That’s when Hatcher revealed that she too also went down the sperm donor route in her early 40’s, wanting to have a second child as she was already a mum to her daughter Emerson, whom she shared with ex-husband Jon Tenney.

“I tried to have a second child by myself and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately,” the Lois & Clark actress revealed, adding it “can be done,” but sadly it “didn’t work out” for her.

Talking about her first-hand experience with sperm donors, Teri admitted that it could actually be quite fun! “Because you pick out literally, 'Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall?’” she explained, adding, “It's very interesting when you think about it that way.”

Teri and her ex Jon Tenney welcomed the birth of their only child in November 1997, as Teri was finishing up her famous role on the hit show Lois & Clark. However, it seems the pair just weren’t meant to be as they parted ways and got divorced in 2003 after nine years of marriage.