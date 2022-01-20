Actress Olivia Munn shares relatable breastfeeding update

American actress Olivia Munn entered the world of motherhood just two months ago, after welcoming the birth of her first child with comedian John Mulaney this past November.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress opened up about her experience with breastfeeding, which mums all across the world undoubtedly related to.

Sharing a photo of her adorable little pooch snuggling up on her breastfeeding pillow, Olivia wrote, “At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow,” as she candidly confessed, “Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.”

Photo Credit: @oliviamunn

Addressing her 2.8M followers, Olivia then went on to share a poll, asking if any other moms have been “taking all the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk,” with over 60% of the voters agreeing that lactation is hard.

“Eight weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants,” Olivia revealed, as she exclaimed, “Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”

It’s widely known that after giving birth, new mums receive so much pressure, judgement and unsolicited advice around breastfeeding, when in reality it’s an extremely personal experience which doesn't always go to plan.

Photo Credit: @oliviamunn

While the old saying of ‘breast is best’ might be true scientifically, the truth is ‘fed is best’. A happy baby with a full tummy is all you can ask for and all that matters.

Olivia and her boyfriend John welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby boy sweetly named Malcome, on November 24 last year.

Introducing their new son to the world, John shared an adorable photo of his baby boy to Instagram on Christmas day. Captioning the post he wrote, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”