Actors share support for Coronation Street star following surgery

Coronation Street stars have been offering their support to a fellow actor after he underwent surgery.

Alan Halsall, known for playing the role of Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap, has revealed he’s had an operation that has left him with up to a year of recovery.

While opening up on social media, Alan explained he had ACL reconstruction surgery, and now has a long journey of rehabilitation ahead of him.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of himself resting in bed while holding his thumbs up to his 233K followers.

In the caption of the post, Alan went into detail about the operation as he wrote, “Well, On Friday I underwent ACL reconstruction surgery. I have been told the surgery went really well”.

“I know I have a long 9-12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me but I’m sure with the support of family & friends I’ll get there”.

“Thank you to the amazing! Staff at Oaklands xx ..and also Thanks to my very own nurse Ratched @missdrewmerry93”.

The actor closed off by asking his followers, “Any rehab tips or advise??”.

Many of Halsall’s fans and Corrie co-stars rushed to the comments to share supportive messages with him as his journey to full recovery begins.

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, penned, “Rest. Up. holler if you need some grapes”.

“This is great news, glad it was a success xxxx”, said Claire Sweeney, who plays Tyrone's mum in the soap.

Jane Danson, who play the role of Leanne Battersby, added, “Oh Al hope you’re ok love! We’ll all look after you in weatherfield”.

Alan has played the role of Tyrone for the past 25 years, after taking to the cobbles back in 1998.