About time lads! The Crown has selected their new Prince Philip

We've been waiting with bated breath to see who will be joining the new cast for series three of The Crown as Prince Philip.

After all, who has the acting chops to hold their own against Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) and Olivia Colman (Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth)?

Despite rumours that Hugh Laurie would be taking on the role, it's now been revealed that Tobias Menzies will be carrying on as Prince Philip after Matt Smith departs.

If you're a fan of Outlander then you'll recognise the 44-year-old actor as the heroine Claire's husband, Frank Randall, and his evil ancestor, Jonathan 'Black Jack' Randall.

As well, he played Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones – and that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his numerous acting credits!

Tobias is signed on to play the Duke of Edinburgh for series three and four of The Crown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He's certainly talented enough to bring Prince Philip to life on screen.

The London-born actor was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as the terrifying Black Jack in Outlander in 2016.

Besides Tobias' prolific television and film career, he's also an accomplished on the stage as well.

Not to mention the fact that he looks a fair bit like Prince Philip!

We are utterly thrilled to see him in the next two series of The Crown. Even though we may have to wait longer for the next series than previous ones (it's reportedly set to air in winter 2018 or early spring 2019), we're sure it will be worth the wait.

What do you think of Tobias Menzies as the new Prince Philip?