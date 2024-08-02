A$AP Rocky shares new snaps of son Riot to mark first birthday

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are celebrating their son Riot’s first birthday.

The Umbrella singer and Wild For The Night rapper welcomed their second child into the world in August of last year. The couple are also parents to RZA, who was born in May 2022.

To mark their son’s milestone day, A$AP Rocky has decided to pen a sweet statement for the tot on social media, alongside an adorable insight into the first year of his childhood.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old showcased a collection of cute photos and videos of him, Rihanna and their son to his 19.1M followers.

The snaps show the rapper enjoying quality time with his little one, while a video shows Rihanna dressing Riot and another clip shows A$AP giving him plenty of cuddles.

The post, set to the touching song What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong, is captioned, “HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS”.

Many fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Riot and to share their joy at the peak into the family’s life.

One fan wrote, “My heart. you are such an amazing father”.

“We love to see father and son bonding”, penned a second commenter. A third added, “The sweetest thing I’ve seen all day !!!!”.

To mark Father’s Day earlier this year, Rocky opened up about how proud he is to have his sons in his life.

During a photoshoot for a clothing campaign that featured RZA and Riot, the dad-of-two revealed, “THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA”.

“HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP”, he sweetly went on to say.