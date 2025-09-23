A$AP Rocky shares insight into welcoming third child with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has shared an insight into his parenting journey.

The rapper is a parent to two sons – three-year-old RZA and two-year-old Riot – with his partner, Diamonds singer Rihanna. The couple announced their pregnancy with their third child in May, with some outlets now reporting that Rihanna has given birth.

As he celebrates expanding his family once again, A$AP Rocky has given a glimpse into his life as a father.

Speaking to GQ, the 36-year-old teased that he has “got nothing but love to give to these little ones”.

When asked if he will be naming his new addition after his Highest 2 Lowest co-star Denzel Washington, Rocky laughed: “You know I have to. Denzel, no matter what. The first female come out named Denzel, it’s lit. We got it figured out.”

He continued: “This experience and this pregnancy has been so different in comparison to the first two prior. So, nothing’s ever the same. Each experience is always just different in its own right. And it’s no different with this one.”

The Grammy-nominated artist went on to share if his sons have shown an interest in their parents’ careers.

“My kids are still in the stage where they like childish, musical, kiddie kind of sounds. Remember, keep in mind, they’re only like three and two, so they don’t even understand stuff that I’m doing yet. They didn’t really develop the understanding for it yet. Give it like a year or two, they’ll be up in my business. ‘Dad, what you doing?’ But right now, they’re kind of too young to understand that,” he noted.

“They don’t request their parents’ music. They can’t even develop the concept of having famous parents at this moment. They don’t have a consciousness of self at the moment, or knowledge itself. Their little brains are still developing, so whenever they’re ready, they can listen to my music. I need them to know Dad is a rockstar, Mommy’s a rockstar. It’s okay,” he gushed.

When quizzed about his fatherhood highlights, Rocky added: “I think the evolution of who I am as a person, as an individual, as a dad, an artist, as far as being a parent at that time. Just quite f***ing interesting if you ask me, to see in front of everybody’s eyes how much I’ve been yearning to be a dad, and a loving dad.”