A$AP Rocky ‘marries’ Rihanna & ‘shades’ Chris Brown in new video

A$AP Rocky’s new song D.M.B, which stands for Dat’s My B***h, has been released and fans are speculating that the rapper references Chris Brown in the song with a nod to his abusive relationship with Rihanna.

The lyrics in question are, “I don’t beat my b****h, I need my b***h”. Many believe that A$AP is calling out fellow singer Chris Brown for assaulting Rihanna in 2009 when the two were dating.

After the assault Rihanna ended up with black eyes, a bruised face and busted lip. Chris was arrested and sentenced to five years probation, one year of domestic violence counselling and six months of community service.

That isn’t the only reason the dad-to-be’s song is getting a lot of attention because it seems like he and Umbrella singer Rihanna ‘tie the knot’ after he ‘proposes’ to her in the video.

Credit: Youtube

Just over half-way through the song the 33-year-old asks Rihanna to marry him with a set of grills in his mouth that say, “MARRY ME?”. The mum-to-be smiles back at him with grills that say, “I DO”.

Credit: Youtube

The pair go on to ‘get married’ in the video with Rocky wearing a black suit and sunglasses, while RiRi stuns in a red gown.

The Fenty CEO and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, are expecting their first child together. Fans of the couple believe their baby will be born this month but neither of the singers have confirmed their baby’s due date.