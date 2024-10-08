A$AP Rocky details the moment he knew Rihanna was ‘the one’

A$AP Rocky has been opening up about his relationship with Rihanna!

The rapper has been dating the We Found Love hitmaker since 2019, and the pair share two sons together – two-year-old Rza and one-year-old Riot.

Despite tending to keep their relationship private from the public eye, A$AP Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – has now taken the opportunity to share an insight into his romance with Rihanna.

In an interview with W Magazine, the 36-year-old was quizzed on the moment he realised that Rihanna was ‘the one’ for him.

“I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected,” he recalled.

The photoshoot for the magazine took place at the Mercer Hotel in New York, where Rihanna took on the role of being her partner’s photographer.

Referring to the photoshoot location, Rocky went on to explain the reason why the Mercer Hotel means a lot to him.

“This is very special because this is the first place she fell in love with me. Virgil Abloh shot the music video for Fashion Killa in 2012, and that was the same couch where Rihanna and I sat in the first scene… That was that same room,” he gushed.

After becoming parents for the first time in May 2022, Rocky also shared some rare updates about the couple’s two boys.

“'I think Rza is going to keep to himself. He's an introvert. Riot's an extrovert – he's just like his mom. Rza is more so like his dad, like me. And he's my twin,” he teased.

“He got his mom's forehead, but he got everything else from me. I love my boy's big forehead! I loved it on his mother,” he added.

Praising Rihanna for her “support”, Rocky later shared: “I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we're good at. She could never be a great dad, because she's a great mom… And I could never be a great mom, because I'm the greatest dad in the whole wide world."