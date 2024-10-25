A sweet mid-term activity with a big impact: The Great Pink Bake Off 2024

This mid-term break, gather the kids, fire up the oven, and join in a nationwide baking event for a meaningful cause: The Great Pink Bake Off 2024! Breast Cancer Ireland’s annual fundraiser, sponsored by Dr. Oetker, is back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, inspiring bakers across Ireland to whip up pink-themed treats while raising crucial funds to support breast cancer education and outreach. This year’s event, which began on September 24, is calling on households, schools, community groups, and businesses to roll up their sleeves and get involved.

With a special emphasis on youth participation, schools across the country can now access a free School’s Bake-Off Kit. From home kitchens to classrooms, this campaign invites everyone to bake, bond, and boost awareness of the eight vital signs of breast cancer.

Ambassadors Louise Lennox, chef and children's nutrition expert, and media personality Zeinab Elguzouli, are championing the cause this year, hoping to make 2024’s campaign the biggest yet. Last year, over €75,000 was raised, and this year’s initiative looks set to surpass that impact, with the funds supporting Breast Cancer Ireland’s Education & Awareness Outreach Programmes, helping families stay informed and safe.

Breast Cancer Ireland’s CEO, Aisling Hurley, emphasised the power of community support, noting how each cake baked brings us closer to a world where breast cancer awareness is at everyone’s fingertips. It’s a cosy October activity with an inspiring purpose—whether it’s cupcakes, cookies, or show-stopping cakes, your pink creations can make a big difference.

Join the fun by downloading the Great Pink Bake-Off Kit, available at breastcancerireland.com, and share your masterpieces on Instagram to spread the word.