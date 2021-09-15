A Strictly Come Dancing star has already tested positive for Covid

It looks like this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is already off to a rocky start, as one participant has already tested positive for Covid-19.

The first episode of the new series of Strictly is due to air this coming Saturday, September 18 at 7:45pm on BBC One. However, days before the premiere date it has been revealed that a Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer (who has yet to be named) has caught coronavirus, meaning they now have to self-isolate.

“A professional dancer has tested positive for Covid-19 however, this didn’t affect the recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday,” a spokesperson for the BBC show revealed in a statement, adding, “We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Thankfully this season’s debut episode was pre-recorded as it will reveal to viewers which celebrity is paired up with which professional dancer. Therefore, the week’s episode will be unaffected by the unfortunate Covid case.

They’re hopeful that the dancer will be better in time to take part in the first live show which is due to air the following week, after their isolation period has ended.

The spokesperson went on to explain that the professional dancer’s celebrity partner has also gone for their own Covid-19 test, with the results coming back negative.

Taking to the dancefloor this weekend are quite a few of our favourite stars including McFly frontman Tom Fletcher, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise and so many more!

Our judging panel is also getting a bit of a shake up this year as Anton Du Beke takes over from Bruno Tonioli, who couldn’t make this year’s series due to travel restrictions. Joining Anton on the judging panel is Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Make sure to tune into the first episode of Strictly as it airs on BBC One this Saturday night at 7:45pm.