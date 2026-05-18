Try These Budget Summer Decor Swaps Everyone’s Obsessing Over

We’re absolutely obsessed with giving our homes a serious summer glow-up right now, and honestly, you don’t need to spend a fortune to make it happen. If your gaff is still looking like it’s stuck in winter mode, it’s time for some budget-friendly magic that’ll have your space looking Instagram-ready without breaking the bank.

The best part? Most of these swaps cost under €20 and can be done in a weekend. We’re talking serious transformation vibes here.

Swap Heavy Throws for Light Linens

First things first – those chunky winter throws have got to go. We know they’ve been your cosy companions for months, but it’s time to pack them away and bring in some gorgeous light linens instead.

Hit up Penneys for their stunning summer throw collection – we spotted some gorgeous cream and sage green options for just €8 each. Zara Home also has some dreamy linen-look throws starting at €15 that’ll instantly make your sofa look like it belongs in a Scandi magazine.

The trick is to go for lighter colours and breathable fabrics. Think whites, creams, soft pastels, and those trending earthy tones that are all over TikTok right now.

Add Fresh Greenery (Without the Hefty Price Tag)

Nothing says summer refresh like bringing the outdoors in, and you don’t need to spend a fortune at fancy plant shops to make it happen.

Your local garden centre is an absolute goldmine for budget plants. We’re talking snake plants for around €12, trailing pothos for €8, and those gorgeous monstera deliciosa plants that influencers are obsessed with for under €20.

Pro tip: Buy smaller plants and let them grow into your space. It’s way more satisfying (and budget-friendly) than splashing out on massive statement plants.

Can’t keep plants alive? Fake it ’til you make it with some seriously convincing artificial options from IKEA or even Tesco – no one will be able to tell the difference, and they start at just €5.

Create Instagram-Worthy Corners with DIY Magic

This is where the real fun begins! Those trending “that girl” aesthetic corners you see all over social media? Totally achievable on a shoestring budget.

Hit up charity shops for unique vases, picture frames, and decorative objects. We found some absolute gems in our local SVP – vintage brass candlesticks for €3 and gorgeous ceramic vases for €5 each.

Combine these with some fresh flowers from your local garage (seriously, those €2 bunches look amazing in the right vase) and you’ve got yourself a corner that’ll have everyone asking where you got your “expensive” decor from.

Trending Summer Colour Palettes That Cost Nothing

The colours dominating our feeds right now are giving major summer energy, and the best part is switching up your colour scheme costs practically nothing.

We’re seeing loads of sage green and cream combinations – think switching out your dark cushion covers for lighter alternatives. Penneys has gorgeous sage green cushion covers for €4 each that’ll transform your entire living room vibe.

Terracotta and warm neutrals are also having a massive moment. You can bring these in through small accessories like candles (Dunnes Stores has some gorgeous options for €6), picture frames, or even just rearranging what you already have.

The €20 Room Refresh Challenge

Here’s our favourite budget hack: give yourself a €20 limit and see how much of a transformation you can achieve. We’re talking one new throw, a plant, some fresh flowers, and maybe a candle or two.

Rearrange your furniture while you’re at it – sometimes just moving your sofa to catch better natural light or creating a new focal point costs absolutely nothing and makes the biggest difference.

The key is to focus on one room at a time rather than trying to do your entire house at once. Start with your living room or bedroom – wherever you spend most of your time.

Trust us, your summer self will thank you for these simple swaps that’ll have your space looking like it belongs in a lifestyle magazine. Time to get shopping, ladies!