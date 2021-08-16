The full Strictly Come Dancing line-up has finally been revealed

That’s a wrap! The BBC have been teasing us for several weeks now, slowly revealing Strictly Come Dancing’s star-studded line-up. The list is finally out though, and we now know exactly who will be taking part in this exciting 2021 series.

Kicking off this lovely line-up we have singer-songwriter, author and McFly frontman, Tom Fletcher. Tom has quite a reputation to uphold as his wife Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle and last year’s winner of I’m A Celeb.

Joining Tom is another well-loved entertainer, award-winning actor and comedian Robert Webb along with Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

Taking to the dance floor we have a couple of soap stars to watch out for including former Eastenders actress, presenter and producer Nina Wadia, Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn and Eastenders’ very own Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will also be Strictly’s very first deaf contestant.

As we know, ballroom dancing isn’t for the faint of heart, which is why it should come as no surprise that we have a couple of athletes in our midst! Competitive swimmer Adam Peaty will be swapping his Olympic Gold for Strictly glitter, while former Rugby Union star Ugo Monye dons his dancing shoes.

Also featured in this year’s series is Great British Bake Off Winner John Whaite, famed sports broadcaster and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, 19-year-old Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and children’s presenter Rhys Stephenson.

One of the latest contestants to be announced was Loose Women star Judi Love, who will be joined by actor and producer Greg Wise and British presenter AJ Odudu.

Now that we have our full line-up it’s only a matter of time until Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens again. While a premiere date for this upcoming season is yet to be announced, rehearsals are due to start at the beginning of September, which is only a few more weeks away — hopefully it won’t be too much longer after that!