A scrumptious Christmas dinner with all the trimmings for six people for only €15.00

The Irish Christmas dinner is one of the most important meals of the year, but it can also prove to be quite expensive, so this year Iceland Ireland is back offering shoppers’ delicious meal options at fantastic value. The retailer is spreading some much-needed festive cheer by offering a scrumptious Christmas dinner meal deal with all the trimmings for six people for only €15.00.

All savvy festive shoppers at Iceland Ireland must do is simply pick their succulent boneless Turkey Breast Joint (1.5kg) topped with sunflower oil and an herb and spice marinade and get all trimmings for free! Tasty trimmings this year include deliciously ready-baked golden brown Iceland Yorkshire Puddings (16pk); perfectly frozen Iceland Button Sprouts (900g); Iceland Baby Carrots (900g); an Irish festive essential, pre-fried, coated and deep-frozen Iceland Roast Potatoes (907g) completed with Iceland Mashed Potato (908g).

Christmas is all about the food, especially the party food that fills tables up and down the country throughout the festive period. This year, Iceland Ireland has launched new luxury and exclusive party food ranges that are bigger than ever before that’ll give a touch of frozen magic to the freezer aisles this winter.

Iceland’s exclusives will be sure to Claus a fuss at Christmas with a whole host of customer favourite brands on offer this year such as TGI Fridays Mac & Cheese Bites (€2.75, 8pk), TGI Fridays Cajun Onion Rings (€2.75, 475g), Greggs Mini Cheese & Onion Rolls (€3.00, 16pk), Baileys Macaroons, Baileys Profiteroles, Cathedral City Mini Quiches, Harry Ramsdens Cod & Chips Cones (€6.00, 6pk) and more.

For those wanting to fill their tables with an array of luxury nibbles, why not take your pick of Iceland’s own-brand luxury party bites such as Halloumi Fries (€3.50, 12pak) Honey & Mustard Pork Cocktail Sausages (€4.00, 18pk), Dib Dab Duck Straws (€4.00, 10pk), Chocolate Orange Mini Presents (€4.50, 9pk) and many more.

Better yet why not get in on the Christmas bargain action with Iceland’s unbelievable three for €6.50 deal on the selected below party food!

Iceland Duck Spring Rolls (324g, 18pk)

Vegetable Spring Rolls (560g)

Iceland Chicken Goujons (400g, 25pk)

Iceland Mozzarella Sticks (300g, 20pk)

Iceland Chicken Tikka Bites (220g, 22pk)

Iceland Mini Chocolate Eclairs (230g, 20pk)

Mini Baked New York Cheesecakes (268g, 12pk)

Tempura King Prawns (130g, 10pk)

Iceland Filo Prawns (216g, 18pk)

Chicken Christmas Trees (400g, 20pk)

Salt and Pepper Chicken Popsters (400g, 40pk)

Cheesy Chicken Fries (320g, 20pk)

Spicy Cheese Crispy Nuggets (240g, 12pk)

Ice Cream and Chocolate Bites (200ml, 20pk)

Breaded Brie Bites (252g, 14pk)

Southern Fried Cauliflower Popcorn with BBQ Dip (250g)

Mini Hot Dog Rolls (195g, 15pk)

Satay Chicken Skewers (160g, 5pk)

Mini Quiche Selection (250g, 12pk)

Onion Bhajis (480g, 32pk)

Vegetable Samosas (480g, 32pk)

Hoisin Duck Toasts (156g, 12pk)

There is always room for dessert! Iceland Ireland has prepared a selection of delectable Christmas classic desserts this year, full of flavour and frozen to perfection. Indulge in luxury with Iceland Luxury Black Forest Gateau (€6.00, 1.1kg), Iceland Luxury Toffee & Pecan Roulade (€6.00, 420g), Luxury Ultimate Chocolate Log (€12.00, 775g), or for the splendour seekers among us, try Iceland’s Luxury Millionaire’s Melt Pudding (€9.00, 700g).

Finally, don’t forget to quench your thirst this holiday season! Due to popular demand, Iceland’s Ireland’s dazzling prosecco* deal of a case of six bottles for only €50 will extend until December 31st, 2021, available in selected Iceland Ireland stores. So why not raise a glass of bubbly and toast to friends and family across the festive season.

Iceland Ireland’s unbeatable festive meal offerings not only cuts food expense for the big day, but also reduces planning, preparation, and panic time. All customers need to do is visit their nearest Iceland Ireland store.