A new affordable electric toothbrush hits the shelves.

Summer brings the urge to dust off our suitcases and set off on a well-deserved holiday. It is always a special time of the year, and after all we have been through, this year’s holiday will be even more special.

So, whether you are daydreaming of long walks along white sand beaches, dancing all night in Ibiza, or hiking the hills of Italy, one thing that’s guaranteed are all the memories you are about to make, and we want every one of them to be filled with your best smile.

Sonisk Pulse toothbrush guarantees to offer you a fresh, deep clean to help you show your best smile while you travel. With proven results, the sleek design of the Sonisk Pulse toothbrush is portable and lightweight so is ideal at home or away.

What is a Sonisk Pulse Toothbrush?

Created by Irish Dentist & World Top 100 Dentist, Prof Dr Edward Lynch, Sonisk is a pioneering new oral healthcare brand aiming to put the best oral care technology within everyone’s reach.

Recommended by dentists and clinically proven, Sonisk Pulse Toothbrush relies on antimicrobial technology to preserve the surface and prevent degradation caused by microbial growth.

With its 31,000 strokes per minute and vibrating bristles, Sonisk Pulse Toothbrush cleans even hard to reach surfaces, and thanks to its Professional Sonic Technology, it preserves the tooth surface, prevents decay, and helps remove plaque while taking special care of your gums.

Its portable and lightweight design makes it lighter than of our competitors, and perfect for slipping into a travel bag or handbag. While most electric toothbrushes last for a few days of brushing, Sonisk offers over 90 days on a single AAA battery included with your purchase.

The cap not only means that wherever you store the Sonisk the head will never get dirty, but it also prevents to operate the battery accidentally.

With a smooth touch and available at contemporary colours, Sonisk Pulse Toothbrush comes under €20, providing superb clean, design and efficacy for a travel toothbrush at a very affordable price.

What makes Sonisk unique?

“The use of sonic toothbrushes is especially beneficial for your oral hygiene, mainly for their effectiveness in reducing bacterial plaque. With the use of these brushes, dental abrasion is reduced, as the pressure exerted on the teeth is reduced when brushing with these electric toothbrushes due to their control mechanisms, thus protecting the tooth enamel and reducing the wear of the surface of our teeth. I believe that the Sonisk Pulse toothbrush is the most portable, easy to use and hygienic, inexpensive brush available.” Professor Dr Edward Lynch (Listed in the Top 100 Doctors in Dentistry in the World and awarded the 2022 Distinguished Scientist Award in Pharmacology, Therapeutics and Toxicology by the International Association for Dental Research)

The Sonisk Sonic Pulse Toothbrush has RSP of €19.99 (Available in 3 colours: Rose Gold, Matt Black & Silver) with Replacement Heads costing RSP: €8.99 and is available in all good pharmacies nationwide.